13-year-old pedestrian struck in hit-and-run collision in west end, Ottawa police say

Ottawa police are searching for a driver after a vehicle struck a 13-year-old pedestrian in Ottawa's west end and fled the scene.

Emergency crews responded to the hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Meadowlands Drive and Fisher Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday.

A 13-year-old pedestrian was struck by the vehicle. The victim was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

Police say the driver fled the scene immediately after the collision.

"The involved vehicle is described as a newer model, smaller dark coloured sedan, possibly blue in colour," police said Sunday evening.

"This vehicle would likely have front end damage, possibly windshield damage."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Collision Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.