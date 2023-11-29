13-year-old student charged with assault after argument at school escalates

Chatham-Kent police say they have arrested a 13-year-old student after an argument escalated at school.

Officers responded to King George IV School on Delaware Avenue in Chatham for an assault investigation at 11:46 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, the officer says they learned a verbal argument between two students escalated when one assaulted the other.

The 13-year-old Chatham youth was arrested and charged with assault. He was released to his parents with conditions and a future court date of Dec. 18.