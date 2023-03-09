13-year-old suspect arrested for bear spray attacks: Police

A teenager wanted in connection to a series of bear spray attacks last month has turned himself into police.

The attacks happened on Feb. 19 when a total of five people were sprayed during four separate incidents in the area of Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street.

Investigators were able to identify one of the two suspects involved, but were unable to track him down.

Police say the 13-year-old male suspect turned himself in on March 8, and was placed under arrest.

He faces several assault charges, as well as robbery, and possession of a weapon.

The second suspect remains at large. Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.