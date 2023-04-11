iHeartRadio

13-year-old Windsor boy reported missing found


A 13-year-old Windsor boy who was reported missing Tuesday has been found. 

Police say the teen, Cole Campbell, may have been  looking to hitchhike to the Hamilton area.

MISSING CHILD UPDATE:

The missing child has been located. We have delete the original post to remove the child's name, description and photo.

Thank you for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/0kTpDb8OG8

— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) April 12, 2023
