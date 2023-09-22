130 people accessed Windsor's SafePoint services in August
August was the busiest month so far for the Safe Point consumption and treatment site in with 130 people seeking service.
According to numbers heard at the Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) board meeting, half of the 130 visits were for supervised drug consumption, while the other half going for social services or medical care.
“We couldn’t be happier with the progress we’ve made,” said WECHU promotions director Eric Nadalin.
The health unit says it’s always been the expectation that the site, which opened in mid-March of 2023, would get busier and busier each month.
“Building trust within that community continues to be super important. So that's the type of thing we do when we go out and we communicate with our shelter systems,” Nadalin explained. “We communicate with people that we know, treatment providers, the detention center, other partners like that, to make sure that they're aware of that. This is a service that exists within the community and that they should access that service. It's there for them.”
