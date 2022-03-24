130-year-old Lakeshore barn goes up in flames

Lakeshore firefighters responded to a fully-involved fire at a 130-year-old barn.

Crews were called to the 900 block of Lakeshore Rd 101 around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. Crews cleared around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Lakeshore fire Chief Don Williamson said the fire started in the main barn. The exterior of the barn structure was metal cladding (corrugated tin).

“On arrival fire was heavily involved within the barn interior – not much visibly from the exterior other than the smoke,” said Williamson. “The original barn had several partitions and building additions added to it over the years with a somewhat common attic space where fire travelled.”

Williamson said that the rural water supply was limited for the size of fire they encountered.

The overall structure contained typical farm related implements, tools, and miscellaneous equipment. There were no animals involved.

A car in the barn was undergoing some body work at the time. Williamson said small flames were seen in the car interior after a small welding repair and 911 was called.

Williamson said an excavator was required to relocate the fire damaged barn structure and contents to assist the fire suppression efforts.

The fire cause is listed as accidental. There is no estimate available at this time.

With files from CTV Windsor's John Lewis.