'130 years and don't we look great?': Kitchener's Walper Hotel celebrates milestone anniversary

Sunday marked a symbolic birthday for a symbol of downtown Kitchener. A grand celebration was held Sunday afternoon for the 130th anniversary of the iconic Walper Hotel.

Before the city was called Kitchener, the Walper Hotel opened its doors in 1893.

The hotel held a free open house Sunday, which included entertainment, food, live music and self-guided tours.

It was packed with people of all ages sharing their best memories and stories of the hotel to celebrate the past, present and future of the historic gem.

"130 years old and don't we look great?" said Laura Meikle, general manger of the Walper Hotel. "So much has happened in those years and so much has happened in recent years, this has been part of the fabric of this community since 1893."

Nestled in the heart of Kitchener, the hotel has been an enduring symbol of elegance, luxury and community.

"When I walk into this hotel, I feel like I'm part of something very special and i know our future is as great as our past," said Meikle.

Residents of Kitchener and beyond expressed their enthusiasm for this significant anniversary.

"I did attend a wedding here and I did come to a fancy dance when i was at university in the 60's, so those are my memories," said Kitchener resident Mary Haennel.

"Our dad used to take the bus because he never drove here and he'd wear a red jacket with a bowtie and he'd work and served most of the celebrities that would come," said sisters Cathy Inch and Nadine Parsons.

For the Peisters it was a very special day, as they renewed their vows after being married for 36 years, a love story that all started at the Walper.

"We had our reception here on Halloween night in 1987, so it's super special to be a part of this celebration and renewing our vows with all our kids here," said Rick and Kate Peister.

Over the years, the Walper has not only seen countless weddings and special events, but has also hosted noteworthy guests such as Eleanor Roosevelt, Louis Armstrong, and Duke Ellington.

Extensive renovations in 2016 brought together the hotels’ charming history and modern-day style to make a boutique-like experience.

"With our renovation that we did in 2016/2017, we tried to honour some of the past elements, so while it looks new in many cases, there's still some of those pieces," said Meikle.

After all these years, locals say it stands as a testament to the resilience of Kitchener’s history and its unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting its heritage.

The hotel says the anniversary is not only a celebration of history, but also a promise of many more years to come.