131 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., 2 additional deaths reported

Saskatchewan reported 131 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and two additional deaths related to the virus.

Both of the deaths reported Thursday were residents over the ag of 80 in the Northwest zone.

There were 102 recoveries reported. The province’s active case count is 1,314.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 10.9 per 100,000 people.

One hundred Saskatchewan residents are in hospital with COVID-19, including 23 in intensive care.

New cases are located in Far Northwest (five), Far Northeast (11), Northwest (14), North Central (seven), Northeast (seven), Saskatoon (31), Central West (two), Central East (three), Regina (21), South Central (12) and Southeast (11). Four new cases are pending residence information.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan has identified 174 additional variants cases.

There were no new lineage results to report. Of the 5,794 variant cases identified by whole genome sequencing 5,594 are B.1.1.1.7 which originated in the U.K, 159 are P.1 which originated in Brazil, 31 are B.1.617 which originated in India and 10 are B.1.351 which originated in South Africa.

VACCINE DELIVERY

More than 100,000 Saskatchewan residents are fully vaccinated, according to data from the province.

Another 14,579 doses of vaccines were delivered by Saskatchewan healthcare workers.

Seventy-seven per cent of those over 40, 72 per cent of those over 30 and 66 per cent of those over 18 have received their first dose. Sixty-three per cent of those over 12 have received their first dose.