131 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., 82 more recoveries reported

Saskatchewan reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 82 additional recoveries.

Active cases in the province sit at 1,066, up 49 from Tuesday.

Of the 131 new cases, 103, or 78 per cent, are unvaccinated. Another 10 cases are partially vaccinated while 18 are fully vaccinated.

New cases are located in the Far North West (three), Far North Central (five), Far North East (24), North West (nine), North Central (17), North East (three), Saskatoon (29), Central East (three), Regina (13), South West (five), South Central (six), and South East (eight) zones and six new cases are pending residence information.

Eighty-two Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with 15 people in intensive care.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 122, or 10.1 new cases per 100,000 people.

Total vaccinations increased by 1,990, up to 1,450,358. There are 678,505 residents fully vaccinated.

The province has detected 12,421 variants of concern. Of the 8,684 variants detected by screening, 7,096 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 1,130 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 448 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).