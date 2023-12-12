131 wanted suspects arrested, $158K in drugs seized during police sweep in North Bay area

A joint police effort in the North Bay area in November resulted in the arrest of 131 wanted suspects who were evading police and $158,390 in illicit drugs being seized.

Dubbed 'Fall Sweep,' North Bay Police Service worked with the local detachment of Ontario Provincial Police to identify and arrest the wanted suspects who were facing a total of 323 charges.

"Similar to the spring initiative, this initiative targeted offenders who were wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for a variety of offences, which included charges for failing to attend court, breaching release orders, thefts, assaults, drugs and weapons," North Bay police said in a news release Tuesday.

"An additional 61 charges were processed for offences discovered upon their arrest."

During the sweep, officers seized 321.6 grams of fentanyl, 270.3 grams of crystal meth, 66.2 grams of cocaine and 500 tabs of meth.

A 2013 Infiniti GAW and $1,000 cash was also seized along with a loaded 9 mm Glock 19 handgun and full magazine, brass knuckles and a butterfly knife.

"Of the 131 individuals that were arrested, 57 were held for a bail hearing, 55 were released on an undertaking and 19 were released on an appearance notice," police said.