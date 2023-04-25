135 cats rescued after being found in Toronto home
More than 100 cats have been rescued from an undisclosed home and are being transported to Toronto.
In a news release issued Tuesday, Toronto Cat Rescue said 135 cats were found “living in overcrowded conditions and in need of immediate medical attention for upper respiratory infections.”
They also needed to be spayed and neutered, officials said.
The animals will be transported to Toronto in two groups, with the first 80 cats arriving Tuesday.
This includes 41 kittens, 11 unspayed nursing cats and five pregnant females, the rescue said.
"The challenge of situations like these, is that the owner does not recognize that they have too many animals until it's too late,” Cassandra Koenen, Communications Director at Toronto Cat Rescue, said in a statement.
"Unsterilized females can have two or three litters a year. If each litter is four or five kittens, the numbers of cats in the home spirals very quickly out of control."
The 55 remaining cats will be transferred in the next few weeks.
Once the cats receive medical care, they will be placed in temporary foster homes until they are ready for adoption.
-
Fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry SoundOPP are investigating after a fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry Sound Wednesday afternoon.
-
Pedestrian-involved collision closes section of Fountain StreetA collision investigation closed part of a major street in Cambridge on Wednesday evening.
-
Musqueam elder forced to leave reserve for housingMusqueam elder Dunstan Campbell is packing his bags and moving off the reserve.
-
Slow progress in B.C. police modernization with no plans for provincial or regional forcesOne year since an all-party committee presented the B.C government with a report reccommending the formation of a provincial police force among other significant changes, progress has been slow on what has been widely described a monumental change in addressing public safety.
-
‘scrambling…. rejigging lines’; Saskatoon Blades battled locker room illness, yet still dug deep for historic winThe adversity the Saskatoon Blades had to overcome to win their seven-game series against Red Deer may have been tougher than fans know.
-
Event Centre sets off fireworks between UCP and NDP ahead of writ dropDanielle Smith toured the Sweet Rhapsody bakery in the southeast Calgary community of Legacy on Wednesday but was pressed with questions about her change of tune when it comes to putting up government money for arenas.
-
Former Calgary councillor says new arena deal is 'ten times worse' than previous agreementThe day after unveiling a $1.22 billion plan to overhaul Calgary's Rivers District with a new arena as its anchor, taxpayer groups and even a former councillor are criticizing the deal.
-
One month later, senior in random transit assault remains in hospitalJose Alvarez was waiting for the train at Marlborough station around 9:45 a.m. on March 30, on his way to an eye appointment.
-
9 grass fires in Blackfalds, Alta. likely sparked by train, fuelled by wind: fire chiefFire crews and town workers in the central Alberta community of Blackfalds were kept busy Wednesday afternoon fighting several grass fires.