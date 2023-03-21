138 motorists in Sask. arrested and charged for impaired driving in January and February, RCMP say

Saskatchewan RCMP and Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) reported to have arrested and charged 138 motorists around the province under the criminal code for impaired driving in January and February.

In a news release, RCMP said 66 drivers provided breath samples over twice the legal alcohol limit of 80 mg% of alcohol in their blood, 12 drivers were three times the legal limit and two drivers were at least four times the legal limit.

RCMP said it released the numbers as part of National Impaired Driving Prevention Week, which runs from March 19-25.

“I wish we didn’t have to continue to warn the public about the dangers of impaired driving. We know it’s dangerous. We know its tragic consequences are 100% preventable,” Supt. Grant St. Germaine, the officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services said in a news release.

“We’re releasing these numbers to show you that people are continuing to get behind the wheel when it should be clear they shouldn’t be. These results demonstrate why events like National Impaired Driving Prevention Week need to continue,” Supt. Gt. Germaine said.

RCMP said if you see a driver you suspect is impaired, call 911.

According to RCMP, signs of an impaired driver include: lane drifting, driving too fast or slow or at an inconsistent speed, not using proper signals, making very wide turns, approaching and leaving intersections too slowly or quickly and driving without headlights or leaving high beams or turn signals on.