139 charges laid in $300M fentanyl 'superlab' bust outside Calgary

The ongoing investigation into the dismantling of a fentanyl "superlab" in southern Alberta in the summer of 2021 has led to a total of 139 charges being laid against residents of Edmonton and Okotoks.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) confirms the accused, who range in age from 19 to 55, include seven Edmontonians and three residents of Okotoks.

The nine men and one woman were arrested and charged this month.

The investigation, dubbed Project Essence, began in February 2021 and culminated with the bust of the facility in a rural area south of Calgary in July 2021.

More than 31 kilograms of fentanyl and its precursors were seized from the facility, as well as from homes and businesses in both Calgary and Edmonton, during the dismantling as well as 7,600 kilograms of chemicals for producing fentanyl.

ALERT officials say the total street value of the bust exceeds $300 million.

The accused are:

Jesse Deranger, 28-year-old man from Edmonton;

Juan Galan, 55-year-old man from Okotoks;

Gregory Hebb, 45-year-old man from Okotoks;

Dakota Hogg, 27-year-old man from Edmonton;

Christopher Loyie, 33-year-old man from Edmonton;

Jonathon Loyie, 35-year-old man from Edmonton;

Chad Loyie, 33-year-old man from Edmonton;

Sierra Meuller, 19-year-old woman from Edmonton;

Ryan Simpson, 41-year-old man from Okotoks; and

Graham Thomas, 32-year-old man from Edmonton.

ALERT is expected to provide additional details on the investigation during a media availability scheduled to take place Wednesday afternoon in Edmonton.