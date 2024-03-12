139 metres to go: Gordie Howe International Bridge shares construction update

Construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge is inching closer to completion, with a photo update of construction progress showing the bridge deck is two-thirds of the way completed.

According to a social media post issued Tuesday, the Gordie Howe International Bridge posted an update on the construction progress of the new bridge that will connect Windsor with Detroit.

In the photo, the bridge deck spans across the Detroit River with a gap in the middle, representing the project as being two-thirds of the way completed.

In order to complete the connection and meet in the middle, 139.5 metres (457.6 feet) are left to construct.

According to the social media post, completion on the bridge deck is anticipated for sometime in the summer of 2024, while the bridge’s anticipated opening date is slated for fall 2025, 10 months behind its original contracted completion date.

Construction on the $6.4 billion project got underway in 2018, while construction of the bridge deck began in December 2022.

— With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley