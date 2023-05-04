$13K in damages after allegedly impaired driver crashes into hydro pole
A 25-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed into a hydro pole and a light standard in the east end of the city early Wednesday morning and fled the scene.
According to the London Police Service, at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday police were called to the area of Thompson Road and Adelaide Street for a report of a collision. Police said an SUV had struck a hydro pole, light standard, fire hydrant and a stop sign.
The driver had fled the scene of the crash but was located a short distance away.
No one was injured in the collision.
As a result of the investigation, a 25-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:
- Impaired operation of a conveyance
- Impaired operation exceeding blood alcohol concentration
- Fail to stop at scene of an accident
Damages are estimated at $13,000.
The accused was released from custody and is expected to appear in London court on June 12 in relation to the charges.
