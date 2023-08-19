13th annual Riverfest returns to Elora
Thousands of music lovers packed Elora’s Bissel Park on Friday to kick of the first day Riverfest.
The 13th installment of the three-day festival features headliners such as The Recklaws on Friday, Metric on Saturday and Fiest wraps things up on Sunday.
“We have all kinds of wonderful varying music acts,” said Cecilia Cheng, the festival’s artist liaison coordinator. “From country to rock to indie to pop to electronic. We have about 5,000 to 6,000 guests coming each day.”
“In 2009, it started as a small backyard festival with just a couple hundred attendees,” said Cheng. “We have almost 600 volunteers and 80 leads running this thing. It’s a really big event.”
Attendees can also browse through the booths of artisan vendors who are selling hand-made items and grab a bite to eat at a food truck.
“It’s a local event thrown by local people and that’s what’s really special about Riverfest,” said Raisa Ralston, a spokesperson for the festival. “It’s not remote from anywhere. People can pop into downtown Elora, visit the gorge and the restaurants and then come back to the festival.”
Day passes for Saturday and Sunday are still available.
-
Regina set to host Pickleball Canada National ChampionshipsThe “fastest growing sport in North America” will be hosting its Canadian National Championships in Regina this week.
-
Search underway for black bear that attacked woman hiking in Squamish: BCCOSA woman was attacked by a black bear while hiking in Squamish over the weekend, prompting an investigation by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.
-
Ottawa police investigating after body found in Rideau CanalOttawa police are investigating after a passerby found a body in the Rideau Canal on Sunday.
-
Police on scene in the village of Dundalk for a barricaded personPolice are currently on the scene of a barricaded person in Dundalk.
-
Country singer Brett Young coming to Caesars WindsorCaesars Windsor is going country this fall, with a performance by singer Brett Young.
-
Workers at Ontario's public broadcaster walk off the jobDozens of workers at Ontario's public broadcaster walked off the job Monday morning.
-
Fake gun causes panic in Guelph store: PoliceA Guelph man is facing weapons and drug charges after police say a replica handgun caused panic at a local business Sunday.
-
10-year-old dies after ATV crash outside Yarmouth: N.S. RCMPPolice in Nova Scotia say a 10-year-old is dead after an all-terrain vehicle crash outside Yarmouth over the weekend.
-
Man facing several charges after stabbing in Eskasoni: N.S. RCMPPolice in Nova Scotia say an Eskasoni man is facing a slew of charges following an alleged stabbing early Saturday morning.