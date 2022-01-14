14,000 pounds of marijuana, 181 guns seized by U.S. Customs in Michigan in 2021

U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel say they had another “unprecedented year”, seizing over 14,000 pounds of marijuana and 40,000 rounds of ammunition at multiple Michigan border crossings in 2021.

CBP reported a nearly 2,800 per cent increase in seized marijuana from Fiscal Year 2019 and a 650 per cent increase in seized ammunition, amid public health concerns and restricted travel conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In Fiscal Year 2021 the men and women of CBP continued to work through some of the most adverse conditions that we have ever asked them to work through, especially here in Detroit,” said Christopher Perry, Director of Field Operations for CBP in Detroit. “Every day, the men and women of the Detroit Field Office put themselves and their families at risk during everyday encounters with the public to ensure our border security mission is a success.”

The Detroit Field Office includes the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit Windsor Tunnel, the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie, and Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Detroit Field Office Fiscal Year 2021 Enforcement Stats

Drug Seizures

Drug enforcement operations at Michigan’s five ports of entry continue to stem the flow of illicit narcotics across the border and netted the following totals:

Marijuana 14,324 pounds

Cocaine 240 pounds

Methamphetamine 25.5 pounds

Fentanyl 2.8 pounds

Firearms/Ammunition

A total of 181 firearms were seized – along with 40,000 rounds of ammunition which is a 650% increase from Fiscal Year 2021.

Undeclared Currency

The amount of undeclared currency seized rose 30% from FY20 to a total of $5.6 million.

Arrests

A total of 181 individuals were arrested in Fiscal Year 2021 for reasons to include: narcotics smuggling, human smuggling, firearms violations, and fraud.

Trade Stats

In Fiscal Year 2021 the Detroit Field Office processed 2,300,000 commercial trucks, which was a 9 per cent increase from 2020.

Detroit continues to be the second busiest truck crossing in the entire United States and continues to process approximately 20 per cent of all commercial trucks entering the United States annually.

The Detroit Field Office reported a 12% increase of international trade entering the United States via ports of entry in Michigan worth $138 billion.

Agriculture Stats/Seizure – Securing American Agriculture

In Fiscal Year 2021, Detroit Field Office CBP agriculture specialists intercepting 1,253 pests from entering the United States.