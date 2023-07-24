$14,000 worth of damage done to bus shelters in St. Albert: city
There will be a big bill to clean up broken glass and replace it after 24 bus shelter panes were smashed in St. Albert over the weekend.
The city, just north of Edmonton, said 10 of the 55 bus shelters in the community were vandalized. St. Albert owns 36 of them and Pattison owns 19 under a contract with the city.
The glass and installation fees are expected to be about $12,500, while cleanup is pegged at $1,500, said communications advisor Kathy deJong.
RCMP officers are investigating and anybody who has information about the case is asked to contact them at 780-458-7700.
Bus shelters in Alberta are a common target for vandals. In one week last winter, the glass in 141 Edmonton bus shelters was smashed, totalling about $38,000, and last December, 23 bus shelters were shot in Fort McMurray.
