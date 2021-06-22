$14.1M estate breaks record for most expensive home sold in Greater Victoria

A sprawling 67-acre oceanfront property has just broken the record for the most expensive residential sale in Greater Victoria, according to Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

The estate, located in Metchosin, was listed at a whopping $14.1 million, though exact details on the price, buyer and seller are being kept private, according to Sotheby's.

The property includes a 10,700-square-foot main home with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms plus a half bath, a swimming pool, reflecting pool, hot tub and three-door garage.

The estate also boasts a tennis court, boat launch and bridges that connect the main home from the "guest quarters."

"Unsurprisingly, this property drew steady interest from prospective Canadian and international buyers alike," said Logan Wilson, the estate's listing agent with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, in a release Tuesday.

"With multiple private beaches and an attached boathouse with a mechanical launch providing direct access to the Salish Sea, the property is an expertly designed beachfront escape."

(Sotheby’s International Realty Canada)

The property has been recognized in national awards, including winning the Canadian Architect Award in 2003 and a Lieutenant-Governor’s Award in Architecture in 2008.

Interest in luxury properties in Greater Victoria has surged recently. In July 2020, the average price of a single-family home in Greater Victoria exceeded the $1-million mark for the first time.

At the time, the Victoria Real Estate Board said that the sale of luxury homes had pushed the average prices of homes sold that month into the seven-digit category, though the median cost of a single-family home was still $865,750 for that month.

Since then, interest in luxury properties on the island has remained high, and the average price of single-family homes sold in a given month in Greater Victoria has hovered around or above the $1-million mark.

"Victoria’s luxury real estate market has experienced a surge in interest and activity in recent months," said Wilson.

"The diversity of interest we saw in this property reflects the fact that Victoria is not only increasingly desirable amongst Canadian home and recreational property buyers, but also a coveted destination on the global real estate stage," he said.