14 cm of snow blankets Ottawa on Wednesday

As the city of Ottawa digs out from another significant snowfall, crews are preparing to shift operations in anticipation of warmer temperatures for the final weekend of the year.

Environment Canada says 14 cm of snow has fallen at the Ottawa Airport, as of 4 p.m. A total of 10 cm of snow has been recorded at the Gatineau Airport.

The surprise snowfall slowed down the commute across the city on Wednesday. In a statement on its website, the city said crews are out to clear the priority road and sidewalk network, and will focus on residential areas later on Wednesday.

"Mother Nature is at it again!" said the city.

"Given that there is more snow than originally forecasted and considering the timing of this event, we decided not to call a winter weather parking ban. However, we will be working in residential neighbourhoods today and would appreciate that for anyone who can, to please find off-street parking wherever possible."

The city says the active transportation network – such as sidewalks and multi-use pathways – remain a priority, and crews will focus on clearing the networks through the week.

Clearing tonight, low minus 2 C.

A mix of sun and cloud expected on Thursday, with a high of plus 5 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for clouds and a chance of showers. High 8 C.

Temperatures are expected to remain above normal through the New Year's weekend.

The city notes rain is in the forecast for the final few days of 2022, along with mild temperatures.

"Once clearing and treating of our transportation network is complete and in anticipation of the rain that is in the forecast, operations will shift to preventative drainage work and teams will be working on opening catch basins that are currently covered with snow," the city said in a statement on its website.

The city is asking people to consider clearing your local catch basin to allow rain and melting snow to drain.

SNOWY DECEMBER

This is the snowiest December in Ottawa in six years.

Environment Canada has reported 93 cm of snow in Ottawa so far in December.

Ottawa received 100.2 cm of snow in December 2016.