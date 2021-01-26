The Government of Saskatchewan reported a record setting 14 COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, according to a news release.

This surpasses the previous record of 13 deaths, set on Jan. 21.

Saskatchewan's Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide an update to COVID-19 restrictions and the Vaccine Delivery Plan Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSasaktoon.ca.

The province also reported 232 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 2,665 cases are considered active.

There are 208 people in hospital in Saskatchewan related to the virus, including 33 in intensive care.

Of the 232 new cases, 23 are in the far northwest zone, three are in the far north central zone, four are in the far northeast zone, 45 are in the northwest zone, 31 are in the north central zone, seven are in the northeast zone, 47 are in the Saskatoon zone, three are in the central west zone, four are in the central east zone, 46 are in Regina, two are in the south central zone and six are in the southeast zone.

Eleven new cases are pending residence information. Three cases pending location were assigned, including one in the far northeast zone, one in the far northwest and one in the north central zone.

There were 2,160 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Monday.

The seven-day average for daily new cases is 254, or 20.7 per 100,000 population.

A total of 363 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Saskatchewan on Monday. The province has distributed a total 34,080 doses of the vaccine.

GATHERING RESTRICTIONS EXTENDED

Saskatchewan officials have extended the current public health orders to Feb. 19.

The current COVID-19 restrictions limit private gatherings to five people, and all must reside in the same household. A single-person household can join a household of four or fewer, for a maximum of five attendees in total.

TICKETS ISSUED TO SASKATOON, REGINA BARS

The province said tickets were issued to three Saskatchewan businesses for failing to abide by public health orders.

Crackers and the Crazy Cactus in Saskatoon; and Stats Cocktails and Dreams in Regina have each been fined $14,000.

“Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators quickly, to ensure that businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province,” the province said.