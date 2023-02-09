14 dogs involved in animal cruelty case now in care of humane society, 2 women charged

All 14 dogs found in "deplorable and unsanitary conditions" in a Barrie parking lot late last month have been found and are being cared for, police say.

On January 27, police were made aware by a concerned citizen that multiple dogs and one cat were left unattended overnight in two unheated vehicles at a Bryne Drive hotel in Barrie.

Police say the animal's owners manipulated the kindness of several local agencies and church organizations to obtain supplies and financial support.

According to responding officers, several animals were sick and needed immediate veterinary care.

Three dogs and one cat were surrendered to the OSPCA Barrie Animal Centre.

Police say one of the rescued dogs, a German Shepherd, was visibly underfed, emaciated, lethargic, and needed emergency surgery to remove a foreign body from its stomach. It survived the life-saving operation and is recovering.

The animal's owners, two women, ages 23 and 54, from Sarnia, Ont., left Barrie without paying for the veterinary expenses and took the remaining dogs with them, police say.

Days later, police confirmed the mother/daughter duo surrendered to Sarnia police and were charged with causing unnecessary suffering and two counts of causing damage or injury, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

Barrie police updated the situation today, noting all the dogs are now in the care of the Sarnia Humane Society.

CTV News reached out to the shelter for information on the animal's conditions and adoption potential, but due to the ongoing investigation, staff were unable to provide details.

With files from CTV's Catalina Gillies