14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, one new death

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Tuesday.

Officials report a man in his 70s from the community has since died. The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 427 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,572 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,943 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 1 cases are community acquired
  • 12 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 1 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

  • 9 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
  • 1 community outbreak

There are 12 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,798 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

  • 247,613 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • A total of 275,361 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 70.8 per cent of adults 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

 