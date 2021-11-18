14 opioid-related overdoses in Windsor-Essex prompts alert

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued an alert after 14-opioid related overdoses, 12 involving fentanyl were reported by local hospitals.

The WECHU’s surveillance and monitoring system identified an increase in opioid-related emergency department visits and EMS calls between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16.

Over the seven-day period there were 14 fentanyl opioid overdoses, 12 involving fentanyl. Thirteen were reported by Windsor Regional Hospital and one by Erie Shores Healthcare.

The alert said the number of overdoses reported during this period exceeded the region’s two and five year historical values by three standard decisions.

Partners involved in the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS), include the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.