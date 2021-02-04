Multiple people have been charged under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act after an illegal gaming house was uncovered in the downtown core, Toronto police say.

On Jan. 29, Toronto police officers attended an address for reports of a person with a gun in the area of Dundas Street and Spadina Avenue shortly after 8 p.m.

Police said officers arrived on scene and entered the basement.

Officers then discovered 14 people inside and evidence of illegal gaming, police said.

A large quantity of cash was also recovered at the scene, according to investigators.

It is unknown if any weapons were found.

On Thursday, police laid charges against 14 people both under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) and the Criminal Code.

All 14 people were charged with being found in a betting or gambling house and are set to appear in court on March 25.

Most of those charged reside in Toronto but some are residents of Mississauga and Markham, while one is from Whitby and another is from Oakville.

The charges were laid as a provincewide stay-at-home order is in effect across Ontario in an effort to urge people to stay home to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

The order, which has been in effect since Jan. 14, asks people to only leave their homes for essential purposes, including food, healthcare, exercise and work.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).