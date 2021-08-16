14 rescued after boat begins sinking off Nanaimo

Fourteen people are safe after a harrowing incident off Gabriola Island, just east of Nanaimo, B.C.

An eight-metre boat began taking on water near Pilot Bay around 1:30 p.m. Sunday

A slew of vessels, from commercial boats to pleasure crafts, responded to the mayday call.

Evan Hogarth with C-Tow says he arrived just as the stern of the boat was about to sink underwater.

The Nanaimo-based captain says he then began pumping water out of the boat while another pleasure craft evacuated passengers.

A hovercraft arrived about 10 minutes later to take all 14 passengers to Richmond, B.C., according to Hogarth.

The damaged vessel, called the Deep Sniper, is based out of Richmond but was taken to Nanaimo for servicing after water was pumped out of the boat, says Hogarth.

A BC Ferries vessel running between Nanaimo and Horseshoe Bay was one of the many vessels that responded to the call.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall says the Queen of Alberni launched a rescue boat, but did not take anyone onboard.

"We were stood down by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre," said Marshall on Monday.

The sailing was delayed by about 30 minutes, according to Marshall.

"We want to thank our customers for understanding. BC Ferries is involved in marine rescues from time to time and our crews are highly trained to respond to marine emergencies," she said.

With files from The Canadian Press