14 stolen vehicles bound for overseas seized in Edmonton and Montreal, 5 men charged

Fourteen "high-end" vehicles stolen over the past few months were recovered from shipping containers in Edmonton and Montreal, local police announced on Monday.

The Edmonton Police Service began to investigate the theft of Dodge Ram TRX pickup trucks, Jeeps and Durangos in late November.

Two of the trucks were found in a container at a shipping yard near 224 Street and 112 Avenue in Edmonton, and four vehicles were recovered at the Port of Montreal, EPS said.

Last week, police seized four vehicles from another shipping yard near 107 Avenue and 211 Street.

Police also recovered a stolen Dodge Ram TRX and a Jeep Trailhawk during a high-speed chase in northeast Edmonton the night of Feb. 4, EPS said.

The vehicles were worth more than $1.6 million in total, police said.

"This was a well-organized group of individuals, who were specifically targeting high-end Dodge models for overseas export," said Sgt. Ian Strom. "The high value loss not only effects the individual vehicle owners, but is absorbed by insurance holders as well."

Two Edmonton men and three Quebec men were charged.