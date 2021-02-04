Public Health Ontario is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the 14th straight day with fewer than 100 cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

Across Ontario, there are 1,563 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 584 cases in Toronto, 265 in Peel Region and 132 in York Region.

In Ottawa, the 46 new cases of COVID-19 follows 61 new cases on Wednesday, 27 new cases on Tuesday and 22 new cases on Monday.

The last time Ottawa Public Health reported more than 100 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa was Jan. 21, when 180 new cases were announced.

Ottawa Public Health will provide the full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 1,102 swabs were taken at Ottawa assessment centres on Feb. 2.

A total 6,458 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Feb. 2.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 29 hours in Ottawa.

COVID-19 ACROSS THE REGION