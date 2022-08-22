14 vehicles spray painted with graffiti, hate-motivated symbols in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police are investigating a growing number of incidents after 14 vehicles were spray painted with graffiti, including hate-motivated symbols and writing.

In a media release, police said it happened in the areas of King Street North, Hickory Street and Spruce Street in Waterloo around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

“At this time we wouldn’t want to speculate about any of the hate-motivated incidents and the motivation behind them. We can say that it was a variety of hate-motivated symbols and writing,” Const. Melissa Quarrie of Waterloo Regional Police Service told CTV News.

Those living in the neighbourhood are surprised to hear about the graffiti, especially in an area that is heavily populated by students.

“Students are being educated in this area," said CJ Sider, a regional resident. It’s kind of hard to believe that that would even be happening on our street. It’s a bit difficult to even digest."

This is the latest in a string of similar incidents in Waterloo region this summer.

“I’m really worried about the future of our community if this is happening still in 2022,” said Emily Hartman, who lives in Waterloo region.

Police are also investigating two incidents in Kitchener at Victoria Park where hate-motivated graffiti was found on a statue in the park and inside one of the bathrooms.

Police say there has been an increase in the number of hate-motivated incidents recently, with five being reported in July and six in August.

“It’s a manner of things. It’s vehicles, it could be retaining walls, it could be bathroom facilities. It could be public property or private property. There’s really no rhyme or reason,” Const. Quarrie said.

Regional Chair Karen Redman said she is encouraged by the multiple local groups that work to combat hate in the community.

In an email to CTV News, she said, “It is disturbing to see the decline in civility and respect across our society, whether in social media, public spaces, politics, or even within families and friend groups.”

Adding: “Incidents of hate have no place in our community and I’m confident that WRPS is investigating thoroughly.”

Police have not said if there are any suspects at this time but say there are numerous units investigating.