14 warm weather records broken in 1 day in B.C., including one from 1922

British Columbians across the province got an early taste of summer this week with sudden and short-lived record-breaking heat.

It was so warm in B.C. on Wednesday that 14 temperature records were set just that day, and the high in one area tied with the previous record.

A summary from Environment Canada showed some of those records dated back as far as the 1920s.

The hottest June 2 in Pemberton, prior to Wednesday, was in 1922, when the mercury climbed to 33.3 C. On June 2 of this year, the high reached 33.5.

While Pemberton's is among the records that fell this week, other areas saw even higher temperatures.

The Trail area set a record with a high of 36.5 C, beating out the old record of 33.3 which was set back in 1937.

In Kelowna, a high of 36.2 C was recorded, surpassing the previous 34.5 C reached in 2007. It was also 36 in Kamloops, according to the weather agency. The old record in that city was set 60 years ago, when thermometres registered a high of 35.6.

Osoyoos, too, saw highs above 36 – 36.2 to be exact. The previous record there was 35 C on June 2, 1970.

Here's the full list, sorted in descending order based on Wednesday's temperature:

Trail area: 36.5 C, beating the previous record of 33.3 set in 1937;

Kelowna area: 36.2, previous record of 34.5 set in 2007;

Osoyoos area: 36.2, previous record of 35 set in 1970

Kamloops area: 36, previous record of 35.6 set in 1961;

Vernon area: 35.6, previous record of 34.4 set in 2007;

Penticton area: 35.3, previous record of 33.9 set in 1961;

Creston area: 34.8, previous record of 32.8 set in 1937;

Summerland area: 33.9, tied with record set in 1970;

Pemberton area: 33.5, previous record of 33.3 set in 1922;

Princeton area: 33.4, previous record of 33.3 set in 1970;

Cranbrook area: 32.6, previous record of 32.4 in 1986;

Nakusp area: 32.2, previous record of 31.2 set in 2007;

Golden area: 31.2, previous record of 31.1 in 1961;

Malahat area: 28.6, previous record of 27.2 set in 2009; and

Yoho National Park area: 27.1, previous record of 26.1 set in 1970.

Worth noting is the historical records vary based on Environment Canada weather stations. Some stations have kept records since the late 1800s, while others began as recently as in 1986.

The weather agency says the new records are preliminary, and the records in the report are "derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic location that were active during the period of record."