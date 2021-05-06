14 Windsor-Essex pharmacies to offer Moderna vaccine

Fourteen pharmacies located in hotspot postal codes in Windsor-Essex will be offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette said Thursday they don’t have the specific names of the pharmacies yet, but will post the locations on the WECHU website.

“They will be in the hotspot postal code areas and they will be available for people 18 years of age and older,” says Marentette.

The hotspot postal codes are N8X, N8Y, N9A, N9B, N9C, N8H, N9Y.

It is part of a provincial pilot project announced by Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliot on Wednesday. She said starting later this week, up to 60 pharmacies will begin to offer Moderna in Durham, Hamilton, Ottawa, Windsor Essex, and York Region.

“We were told that the pharmacies will probably start with 100 doses per week for three weeks,” says Marentette.

Dozens of Windsor-Essex pharmacies are currently administering AstraZeneca shots to residents 40 years old and older.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

WECHU reports 37.8 per cent of the entire Windsor-Essex population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.