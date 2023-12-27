14-year-old arrested after kicking door, violating curfew conditions

A 14-year-old boy is expected to appear in court next month after he allegedly kicked the door of a residence in Chatham and violated his curfew conditions.

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at 1:35 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2023 police began a mischief investigation on Delaware Avenue in Chatham.

Surveillance video depicted a youth attending a residence on Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:38 p.m., kicking the door and then running away.

Police said the youth was later identified due to a recent encounter with officers.

It was later confirmed by police that the youth was under a curfew condition which prohibited him from being outside of his Blenheim residence between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

On Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:35 p.m., the 14-year-old Blenheim youth was arrested and charged with mischief and failing to comply with undertaking.

He was released with a future court date of Jan. 8, 2024.