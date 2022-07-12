14-year-old arrested in connection to stabbing in Grant Park area
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 14-year-old following a stabbing on Tuesday night in the Grant Park neighbourhood.
Police said they were called to an incident in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Grant Avenue. Officers confirmed that a taped off house at Lorette Avenue and Thurso Street is also related to the attack.
Police note three people were assaulted during this incident – two men, aged 43 and 46, who were treated for injuries and are now in stable condition. The third victim is an 84-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she received emergency surgery.
A 14-year-old has been arrested.
Police said they will be providing more information on the incident in a news release. CTV News Winnipeg will update the story as more details are made available.
