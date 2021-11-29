14-year-old boy arrested after woman, dog stabbed near Vancouver SkyTrain station

A 14-year-old boy could face criminal charges after police say he allegedly stabbed a 32-year-old woman and her dog near a Vancouver SkyTrain station on Friday night.

Officers were called to the area of Marine Drive Station shortly after 10 p.m., where they found the victim and her dog bleeding heavily.

Police say the teen suspect from South Vancouver allegedly pulled a knife on the woman, stabbed her in the hand and then stabbed the dog.

“The suspect was walking near the crime scene,” says Sgt. Steve Addison, in a news release. “The suspect was arrested and taken to jail, while the victim and dog received first aid for their injuries.”

Police say the woman was taken to hospital for treatment while her dog, a medium-sized mixed breed was taken to an emergency veterinarian. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

The teen has since been released from custody pending a future court date.