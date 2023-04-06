14-year-old boy charged with attempted murder in stabbing of 16-year-old boy in Toronto's east end
A teenager is facing five charges in connection with the stabbing of another teenager in Toronto’s east end last Saturday.
Toronto police said it happened on Thorncliffe Park Drive.
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
On Thursday, a 14-year-old boy was arrested as the suspect. His identity is not being released as it is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
He has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to comply with order.
He appeared in court on Thursday morning.
Police continue to ask anyone with information about the case to contact investigators at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
