14-year-old boy dead after collision in East Gwillimbury, Ont.

A 14-year-old boy riding his bicycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle in East Gwillimbury Sunday afternoon, York Regional Police say.

Emergency crews responded to a collision between a cyclist and an SUV in the area of Doane Road and Centre Street shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Despite life-saving efforts, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police say the driver of the SUV remained at the scene.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 905-895-1221 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.