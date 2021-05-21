14-year-old boy injured in East Vancouver stabbing

A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in East Vancouver Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of 29th Avenue and Gladstone Street, Vancouver police said in an email to CTV News Vancouver.

The teen was stabbed after an altercation with a 19-year-old man, according to police, who said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim was taken to hospital and is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers could be seen interviewing possible witnesses at the scene, which is near General Brock Park, on Thursday morning.