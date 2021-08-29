14-year-old boy missing, police seeking public’s help
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Calgary police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old boy from Woodbine.
Nickolas Jordan-Dunfield is described as 162 cm tall and slim, with brown eyes and short blond hair. He was wearing a long-sleeve button-down shirt, long pants and a hat with studs in it.
“It is believed he left his residence yesterday evening and he has not returned,” said CPS in a news release.
“Officers have been looking in locations he is known to frequently go, but so far he has not been found.”
Anyone with information on Jordan-Dunfield’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or 403-428-2250. Information can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
-
Last-minute Liegghio field goal gives Blue Bombers thrilling 18-16 win over StampsRookie kicker Marc Liegghio made a 45-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in his first CFL start and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Calgary Stampeders 18-16 on Sunday.
-
'Enhanced monitoring' in place at Langley care home after staff member tests positive for COVID-19A long-term care home that saw one of the deadliest outbreaks of B.C.'s first wave of COVID-19 infections is taking extra pandemic precautions again, after a staff member at the facility tested positive for the disease.
-
Shooting at community hall leaves 1 dead, 6 injuredEdmonton police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at a community hall Sunday morning.
-
Police ID suspect in death of woman found in suitcase, two others charged with accessory after the factPolice have arrested two people and issued an arrest warrant for a third after the remains of a 41-year Caledon woman were found stuffed into a suitcase in the city’s west end last week.
-
Autism advocate says B.C.'s back to school plan is failing students with special needsThe vice president of Autism BC's board of directors says the B.C. government's COVID-19 back-to-school plan is failing students with special needs.
-
B.C. woman ordered to pay $30K to plastic surgeon, take down defamatory reviews about her breast augmentationA B.C. blogger has been ordered to take down defamatory reviews of the plastic surgeon who performed her breast augmentation and pay him $30,000 in damages.
-
Regina rally shows support for those in AfghanistanRegina residents gathered at the Legislative Building on Sunday afternoon to condemn the Taliban regime and stand in solidarity with people in Afghanistan.
-
Hundreds take part in Lemonade Stand Day fundraiser for Stollery Children’s HospitalHundreds of kids across Alberta set up lemonade stands Sunday to help raise money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital.
-
ATA asking for enhanced health ensures with the increased rapid spread of the Delta variantThe Alberta Teachers Association says there are still question marks around student safety as the new school year approaches.