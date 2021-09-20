14-year-old boy stabbed multiple times in brawl outside Bathurst Station, suspect sought
Toronto police are asking the public for help in locating a suspect who they say stabbed a 14-year-old boy “multiple times” during a fight outside Bathurst Station.
Police were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Bloor Street West in the city’s Annex neighbourhood on Sept. 13 at approximately 3:10 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
A fight had broken out between a group of boys outside the subway station, police said in a news release issued Monday.
During the fight, police said that a 14-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times and sustained serious injuries.
The suspect is described by police as a Black male between the ages of 14 and 16 years, with a light complexion, who stands five-foot-seven inches tall and has a slim build.
The suspect was wearing a black and blue hooded track suit, white running shoes, and a blue Champion-brand backpack at the time of the incident, police said.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information related to the investigation, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
