14-year-old Calgary girl goes missing from Dover
Calgary police are looking to the public for help finding a teenage girl missing since late August.
Chloe Little Light, 14, was last seen leaving her home in the southeast community of Dover on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Police say while it is out of character for Little Light to be out of contact with her family for this long, there's nothing to suggest foul play at this time.
Little Light is described as being 5'2" (158 centimetres) and 100 pounds (45 kilograms), with brown eyes and long brown hair dyed red at the bottom.
When she was last seen, Little Light was wearing red sweatpants with black writing on the leg and a white hoodie, and was carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
-
Northern Ont. woman turns 100A milestone birthday was celebrated at Red Oaks Villa in Sudbury Friday.
-
Hands-free plane completes test flights in northeastern Ont.A Toronto-based company conducted test flights of its autonomous plane in northeastern Ontario recently.
-
Crum powers Redblacks past Roughriders 36-28It was dicey towards the end, but the Ottawa Redblacks can breathe a little easy after ending a lengthy winless skid.
-
Culture Days kick-off in Sault Ste. MarieThe Fall Rendezvous at the Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site in the Sault is in full swing.
-
Fallen South Simcoe officer honoured by hundreds of colleagues in annual 'Run to Remember'A fallen South Simcoe Police officer was honoured by hundreds of officers Friday on a journey that was near and dear to his heart.
-
Northern Ont. couple shares their story to show the importance of organ donationA Greater Sudbury couple is sharing their experience with a kidney exchange-type program.
-
Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin moving into cabinetA local MPP is taking a big step forward in light of the sudden resignation of one of her colleagues.
-
Zelenskyy, accompanied by Trudeau, greets large crowd of supporters in TorontoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is greeting a large crowd of supporters at a Canadian Armed Forces facility in Toronto.
-
Blue Jays win 6-2 in Game 1 against Tampa Bay RaysThe Toronto Blue Jays won 6-2 Friday in the first of a 3-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.