14-year-old charged after alleged threat made to Toronto school
Toronto police arrested and charged a 14-year-old "after a threat was made to a school" on Wednesday.
Officers said they were called to Forest Hill Junior and Senior Public School in response to the threat, but they did not specify what type of threat was made.
The child has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, police say.
They are set to appear in court on Thursday morning. The charges have not yet been proven in court.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5800 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
In an unrelated incident, at around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Weston Collegiate Institute had gone into a hold and secure following reports of a threat made by a “group of kids.” Police allege they had threatened to shoot at the school.
Toronto police warn that any threat directed at schools is taken seriously, adding criminal charges will be laid.
