14-year-old charged after fireworks set off on GO train in Toronto

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after fireworks were set off on a GO train in Toronto Thursday night, police say.

At around 9:30 p.m., transit agency Metrolinx says it received a report “that a group of young people set off fireworks from the floor of a cab.”

Toronto police say GO Transit Special Constables were on scene and arrested a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy at Rouge Hill station.

After further investigation, police said the 16-year-old was released and the 14-year-old was charged with mischief under $5,000.

The minor’s identity cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Metrolinx says this is the second incident this past week with people “illegally and dangerously” setting off fireworks.

The other incident was earlier this week when fireworks were set off directly at station staff.

No physical injuries were reported in either of the incidents.

“Fortunately, neither of the incidents caused serious injuries. However, setting off fireworks in the direction of people or on trains is incredibly dangerous and could result in serious charges,” Aikins said.