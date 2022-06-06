14-year-old charged following school threat
CTV News London Videographer
Scott Miller
A 14-year-old from Exeter has been charged with Public Mischief in relation to a threat at South Huron District High School in Exeter, Ont.
The increased police presence Monday is in relation to a threat of violence written in a school washroom on Friday, according to an e-mail sent home to parents and students.
Classes are in session, but police are visible in the area of the high school today, as they continue to investigate the matter.
The school board said any students with any information in relation to the “threat of violence” found in one of the school’s washroom on Friday are asked to contact the OPP.
The threat was deteremined to be a hoax.
-
