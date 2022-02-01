14-year-old charged in connection with robbery at Sydney, N.S., convenience store: police

A 14-year-old is facing charges in relation to a robbery at a convenience store in Sydney, N.S.

Around 11 a.m. on Monday, Cape Breton Regional Police responded to Terrace Convenience on Terrace Street after receiving reports of a robbery.

Police say the store clerk reported that a male with a knife had demanded money from the cash register, before running down a trail in the direction of Acadia Drive.

"Officers contained the area and conducted a search with a K-9 team," reads a release from police. "Further information came about a possible suspect in a residence on Ranna Drive, where officers responded and located a youth matching the clerk’s description and in possession of a bag of cash."

According to police, the youth was arrested and later released on a promise to appear in court to face charges of robbery and possession of a weapon.

The youth is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Feb. 16.