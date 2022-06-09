14-year-old charged in knifepoint sexual assault inside Toronto apartment laundry room

A 14-year-old boy is now facing charges in connection with a knifepoint sexual assault inside the laundry room of a Weston apartment building as well as another attempted sexual assault that took place moments prior.

The incidents happened at a building in the Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue area on June 4.

Police say that a male suspect followed the first female victim off an elevator in the building, brandished a knife and attempted to force her into the stairwell

The victim, however, was able to escape to her apartment and lock the door behind her.

Police allege that the suspect then proceeded to enter a laundry room in the same building.

Another woman was inside the laundry room when the suspect approached and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint, police say.

The suspect then fled the building.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police said that a 14-year-old Toronto boy was arrested in connection with both incidents earlier this week and charged with sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon.

The suspect cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He is due to appear in court on June 29.

His arrest comes after police made a public appeal for information on the case on June 5 and expressed concern that the individual “may have approached other possible victims in the area.”