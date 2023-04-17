14-year-old charged with assault following stabbing in Regina
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with assault with a weapon following a stabbing on Saturday night.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Lorne Street around 7:20 p.m. for a report of a stabbing, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
When police arrived, they found a male victim with a stab wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital by EMS and treated for his injury.
Police found that the victim and a second male were walking in the area when they were approached by a group of people who started to act aggressively. A fight took place between the victim and several people in the group, resulting in the victim being stabbed.
The 14-year-old boy was taken into custody and was charged with assault with a weapon. He will make his first appearance on this charge in provincial youth court on May 29.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.
