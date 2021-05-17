14-year-old faces weapons charges after allegedly pulling a knife during Barrie fight

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and faces weapons charges after an alleged fight injured a 15-year-old boy Saturday evening in Barrie.

Police say the pair were fighting behind the Holly Community Centre when the 14-year old drew a knife and struck the older boy.

According to police, the 15-year-old was not seriously injured.

The 14-year-old was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused cannot be identified due to his age.