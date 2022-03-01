14-year-old faces weapons charges after pointing airsoft gun

A teen from Woolwich Township is facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, after he pointed an airsoft gun at another young person.

In a media release, Waterloo regional police said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police received a report that a young person near Indian Road and Heritage Drive in Kitchener was approached by a vehicle as it exited a parking lot. As the vehicle passed the youth, police say a passenger pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the victim and “made threatening statements.”

The weapon was later determined to be an airsoft gun.

Police charged the 14-year-old passenger with:

Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Assault with a Weapon

Point Firearm

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

In another incident this week involving weapons and young teens, a 13-year-old allegedly robbed a Waterloo restaurant with a BB gun.