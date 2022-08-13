14-year-old facing break and enter and weapons charges in Timmins

Timmins police continue to deal with young offenders this week as a 14-year-old is facing multiple charges, according to a news release Friday.

The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred at a residence on Kim Avenue on the evening of Aug. 10.

Based on their investigation, police determined that a suspect had broken into the residence on Kim Avenue with force.

“The suspect proceeded to steal a quantity of beer from the residence,” police said in their release.

Officers were able to identify the suspect and took them into custody without incident at an address on Birch Street North.

Upon their arrest, the suspect was found to be in possession of an edged weapon.

The 14-year-old has been charged with break and enter, unauthorized possession of a weapon, two counts of failing to comply with sentencing and three counts of failing to comply with release orders.

The accused remained in police custody until the conclusion of their bail hearing.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.