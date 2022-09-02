14-year-old from Huntsville charged in overnight break-in and theft

A 14-year-old from Huntsville faces charges following an overnight break-in at a business on Thursday.

Huntsville OPP says officers attended the business on King William Street around 2:30 a.m. and discovered someone had gotten into the facility through a window and stolen cigarettes.

Police identified and charged the young teen with break and enter and theft under $5,000.

The accused was released from custody with a court date scheduled in November.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act protects the identity of the accused.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the Huntsville OPP detachment.